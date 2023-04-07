The state Supreme Court issued an order Friday temporarily suspending Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa without pay in response to his Feb. 26 arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Santa Fe police say the judge was behind the wheel when his Toyota 4Runner was in a one-vehicle rollover accident off northbound Interstate 25 near St. Francis Drive in the early morning hours. Khalsa showed up for work the following day, but First Judicial District Chief Judge Bryan Biedscheid removed him from the bench.

Records the state Supreme Court unsealed Friday pertaining to a Judicial Standards Commission inquiry into the incident show the court issued a writ Feb. 27 authorizing Biedscheid to place Khalsa on indefinite leave with pay at that time.

Recommended for you