The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday ruled juvenile offenders found guilty of certain felony crimes and sentenced as adults have the right to appeal the judge's sentencing decision — even if the young defendant agrees to a plea deal that includes an appeal waiver.

The decision came in a case against Christopher Rodriguez, who was 16 when he was charged with several counts in the 2015 death of Steve Gerecke in Albuquerque.

According to a report by KOB-TV, Rodriguez was one of several teens accused of killing Gerecke as they were burglarizing homes and committing other crimes in residential neighborhoods.