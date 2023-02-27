The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday ruled juvenile offenders found guilty of certain felony crimes and sentenced as adults have the right to appeal the judge’s sentencing decision — even if the young defendant agrees to a plea deal that includes an appeal waiver.
The decision came in a case against Christopher Rodriguez, who was 16 when he was charged with several counts in the 2015 death of Steve Gerecke in Albuquerque.
According to a report by KOB-TV, Rodriguez was one of several teens accused of killing Gerecke as they were burglarizing homes and committing other crimes in residential neighborhoods.
Rodriguez, classified as a “youthful offender” under state law, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, unauthorized use of a card, three counts of residential burglary and two counts of auto burglary, according to the Supreme Court’s opinion.
He faced a hearing to determine if he was amenable to treatment and therefore should be sentenced as a juvenile, as state law requires. But a District Court judge found he was not amenable to rehabilitation and handed him an adult sentence in 2017 to 14½ years in prison.
Rodriguez appealed the judge’s ruling to the New Mexico Court of Appeals, which upheld the lower court decision based on a provision in his plea agreement stating he had waived his right to an appeal.
The Supreme Court, however, agreed Rodriguez could not waive his right to challenge a District Court determination on amenability.
The New Mexico Legislature “tailored the Delinquency Act to promote rehabilitation and treatment of children,” Chief Justice Michael Vigil wrote in the opinion, and a juvenile offender’s “statutory right to an amenability hearing may not be waived.”
The opinion states, “We conclude that a juvenile’s guilty plea may neither waive the right to an amenability determination, nor can it waive the right to appeal the outcome of an amenability determination.”
The justices essentially invalidated the appeals waiver in Rodriguez’s plea deal and sent the case back to the appeals court for reconsideration of his challenge to the judge’s finding he could not be treated.