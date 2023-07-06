Colossal failures in government always produce the same hackneyed response. The culprits say there’s plenty of blame to go around.
Not this time. Blame for the costly, crazy gerrymandering of congressional districts falls on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fellow Democrats who control the Legislature.
Led by Sen. Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces, Democrats reshaped the state’s three congressional districts in ridiculous ways for maximum political gain. Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law, inviting litigation. She got it.
Various Republicans and Tim Jennings, the Democratic mayor of Roswell, sued to invalidate the newly drawn districts.
Cervantes months ago told me the lawsuit would go nowhere in a hurry. He was as wrong as a politician could be.
The state Supreme Court this week kept the lawsuit alive. That’s a win for good government and a tacit denunciation of cutthroat maneuvers in the Capitol.
With its ruling, the Supreme Court sent the lawsuit back to a district judge in Eastern New Mexico to “resolve” the matter by Oct. 1.
Litigants trying to undo the political pretzels concocted by Democratic legislators have a strong case.
One of New Mexico’s redrawn congressional districts resembles a map of Florida. It sprawls across more than 500 miles, placing Farmington and part of Hobbs in the same district. The rest of Hobbs was shifted to a different district to dilute the city’s support of Republicans.
Democratic legislators and Lujan Grisham also divided Roswell into two districts. Roswell is the seat of Chaves County, which was splintered into three districts.
With their maneuvers, Democrats destroyed much of the base of then-Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, a Republican.
Of the 16,000 Chaves County residents who voted in congressional elections last fall, only 77 were in Herrell’s redrawn district. Seventy-six of them voted for her.
Not only did Democrats diminish Herrell’s strongholds, they added a section of more liberal Bernalillo County to her 2nd Congressional District. Herrell’s opponent, Democrat Gabe Vasquez, carried Bernalillo County by 9,000 votes.
All the changes enabled Vasquez to return Herrell to private life. He defeated her by 1,350 votes of 192,000 cast.
With Vasquez’s election, Democrats hold all three of New Mexico’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. That was the mission of the redistricting bill, no matter what is said in or out of courtrooms.
None of my analysis should suggest I’m a fan of Herrell. In her only term in Congress, her first decision was to vote against certifying Democratic President Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Herrell wanted to discard the votes of 5 million people who chose Biden instead of Republican Donald Trump. She regurgitated Trump’s unfounded complaints of election fraud in states she knew nothing about.
Given Herrell’s track record for trying to trample the rights of voters, it’s almost impossible to empathize with her about redistricting. Almost.
The Democratic state Legislature engineered Herrell’s defeat with the boundary changes. Lujan Grisham sealed an unfair system with her signature, all the while making an incredible claim.
The governor said redistricting didn’t favor either political party.
Cervantes told me the changes made all three congressional districts more competitive. He also claimed it’s an advantage for a city to be splintered into different districts.
Carve up a community, and it receives attention from two members of Congress instead of one.
His account is impossible to accept.
Howls of protest would fill the Plaza if Republicans controlled the Legislature and they divided Santa Fe into two congressional districts.
The only reason to make that change would be to dilute Santa Fe’s voting strength for Democrats, thereby providing a Republican with a path to Congress.
With their gerrymandering, Democrats made it plain they didn’t care about preserving communities of interest in southeastern New Mexico. Their mission was to pick up a congressional seat.
The power play has been interrupted by the Supreme Court.
Too bad public money and resources will continue to be wasted litigating a case that never should have existed.
If the Democrats win, the state’s congressional districts will continue to look like salamanders and jagged pieces of a puzzle.
If they lose and a sense of balance is restored, Herrell might end up back in Congress.
Both prospects are unappealing, but the choice is easy. I’m rooting for a court to toss out Frankenstein’s monster.
In one swoop, a judge can restore communities of interest and invalidate the machine-style politics of the Legislature.
