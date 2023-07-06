Colossal failures in government always produce the same hackneyed response. The culprits say there’s plenty of blame to go around.

Not this time. Blame for the costly, crazy gerrymandering of congressional districts falls on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fellow Democrats who control the Legislature.

Led by Sen. Joe Cervantes of Las Cruces, Democrats reshaped the state’s three congressional districts in ridiculous ways for maximum political gain. Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law, inviting litigation. She got it.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

