A whistleblower lawsuit over an alleged pay-to-play scheme dating to Gov. Bill Richardson's administration — heavily litigated in multiple courts for more than a decade — appears to be nearing the end of the line. The state Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge to a 2017 settlement in the case.
The lawsuit was filed in 2008 by former New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Chief Frank Foy and his late wife, Suzanne B. Foy, who alleged the state had lost about $90 million due to bad investment deals with Vanderbilt Capital Advisors and other Wall Street investment firms after top-ranking Richardson administration officials steered the deals to the firms in exchange for kickbacks.
The board, which provides retirement benefits to teachers, had lost $40 million and the State Investment Council had lost $50 million to bad investments, according to the lawsuit.
The state Attorney General's Office has right of first refusal on Fraud Against Taxpayers Act cases and elected to prosecute Foy's case in his stead.
After nearly a decade of litigation, District Court Judge Louis McDonald accepted the state's deal with Chicago-based Vanderbilt Capital Advisors in 2017, approving a $24.25 million settlement, according to previous reports.
Richardson, a two-term governor, repeatedly has denied his administration was involved in pay-to-play schemes. Neither he nor any member of his administration were charged with a crime.
But Foy and his attorney, Victor Marshall — who also has served as an attorney for The New Mexican — opposed settlements with the defendants, contending the state could receive far more money through lawsuits Foy filed under the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act.
Marshall also alleged the settlement process itself was rife with conflicts of interest, particularly, he said, because former state Attorney General Gary King had political ties to Richardson's administration and the Day Pitney law firm. That firm had been hired to help recover the money in the settlement process and had represented some of the defendants in the case.
Marshall had also accused current Attorney General Hector Balderas of having conflicts because of his connection to Richardson.
The District Court ruled against Foy, but Marshall appealed its ruling to the state Court of Appeals, which upheld the lower court's ruling in July. Marshall then filed a petition asking the state Supreme Court to review the ruling. The court denied his petition earlier this month.
Foy has the option of appealing the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Marshall said he was not able to comment.
Balderas' spokesman, Matt Baca, said in an email Tuesday: "As the Court of Appeals ruled in this case, two different attorneys general successfully represented the State of New Mexico for over a decade, and we are pleased to have resolved this matter on behalf of the public with the supervisions and approval of the courts."
State Investment Officer Steve Moise said in an email Tuesday: "Despite unfortunate delays, the council has recovered more than $50 million [from multiple defendants] from those who violated their fiduciary duties, or improperly enriched themselves." He added the State Investment Council has also "professionalized" its practices.
