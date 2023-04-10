The New Mexico Supreme Court is poised to make a decision in the coming weeks or months that could have a crucial effect on the proposed merger between Connecticut-based Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico.
The court could return the electric companies’ yearslong effort to close the deal to the overhauled state Public Regulation Commission for reconsideration, after prior commissioners rejected it in December 2021. The utilities appealed the PRC’s ruling a month later.
PNM ratepayers and organizations opposed to the controversial merger now fear the deal could be rubber-stamped by the newly appointed PRC.
In early march, the commissioners joined with Avangrid, PNM and associated companies in filing a motion asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal and remand the case to the PRC so it can “promptly rehear and reconsider” the previous commissioners’ order rejecting the merger.
The motion recognized the utilities’ request to receive a new order from the PRC by April 12, a deadline that appears unlikely to be met.
The Attorney General’s Office, in a response to the joint request, said the court “should establish due process protections for the remand procedure in order to ensure fairness and transparency.”
Deputy Attorney General James Grayson wrote the procedure requested by the utilities and the PRC could allow the commission to issue a new order without oral arguments or a public hearing. He also noted a rule requires a new PRC hearing to be requested and granted within a set timeframe after an order, which in this case has long passed.
“The proposed merger at issue in this appeal presents an issue that is too important to ratepayers and to the citizens of this state to permit even the possibility of it being decided behind closed doors,” Grayson wrote. “ … Reconsideration not only must be transparent but also must permit all parties an opportunity to establish a record of any additional evidence that might be relevant to the PRC’s decision.”
Before the joint request to the Supreme Court, new commissioners met in closed-door sessions five times to discuss the appeal of the merger’s rejection.
Commissioner Patrick O’Connell, who testified in the merger case while employed by clean energy advocacy group Western Resource Advocates, has recused himself from the hearing. PRC staff have said O’Connell was not present during any of the closed sessions.
If the case is remanded, it will be left to the two other commissioners, Gabriel Aguilera and James Ellison, to decide.
PRC spokesman Patrick Rodriguez wrote in an email Friday the commission’s Office of General Counsel was approached by Avangrid attorneys regarding the joint motion. Rodriguez did not respond to a question asking when Avangrid first approached PRC attorneys on the issue.
Dismissal of the appeal does not commit the commission to any particular outcome, Rodriguez wrote, adding the 2021 order guarantees an option for further proceedings on the merger application.
“It provides that all parties will have a full opportunity to be to be heard, consistent with due process,” he wrote. “This Commission will have an opportunity to review the full record of the case which is of great importance to New Mexico.”
The commission has filed motions to remand “a number of cases in the past,” he wrote, citing requests from 2022 and 2019 regarding Socorro Electric Cooperative and Southwestern Public Service Co., respectively.
Some residents have spoken before the PRC in recent weeks, expressing concerns about what they consider a calculated plan to overturn the prior commission’s unanimous decision.
Former news producer and Santa Fe resident Glenn Silber spoke during a PRC meeting March 15, telling commissioners he was shocked to learn, during the 2021 merger hearing, about Avangrid’s record elsewhere, which included millions of dollars in regulatory fines and penalties against Avangrid-owned utilities like Central Maine Power, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric.
“Now, after all these thousands of hours and — it seems like — endless meetings and hearings and corporate filings, we’re sort of back to the beginning,” Silber said. “The process has somehow, mindblowingly, been circumvented, and it’s being reconsidered in a way that is kind of disturbing to a regular citizen like me.”
Albuquerque resident Muriel Carpenter on March 29 shared with commissioners her concerns about the potential for Avangrid and its parent company, Iberdrola of Spain, to control power generation as well as much of the state’s grid.
“The Avangrid purchase is frightening to me,” Carpenter said. “With numbers of locally owned and run renewable energy entrepreneurs vying to get a share of the action, why are we thinking of quashing their opportunities in favor of a foreign giant?”
Still, others have spoken out in favor of the merger.
Resident Rob Durham spoke at the PRC meeting Wednesday, calling organizations like New Energy Economy and Retake Our Democracy — which have opposed the merger — “fake grassroots efforts” that single-handedly killed the deal.
Others see Avangrid and Iberdrola as leaders of renewable energy that could speed up the state’s ambitious energy transition plan.
New Energy Economy, the Santa Fe-based clean energy group that long has fiercely opposed the merger — and many efforts by PNM — filed a response to the joint request, claiming it would permit the two remaining commissioners to reverse the merger decision based on no new evidence and no new law.
“While new evidence has become known since 2021 … it is clear that the Motion arises, not from a change in the facts or the law, but from a change in the fact-finders,” the response states.
Attorney John Boyd, who represents New Energy Economy, said the joint request is “so unusual and so conniving that I think it’s fair to say it’s unprecedented.”