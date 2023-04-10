042122 jw gov ushcc2.jpg

Driana Koffman, right, and other protesters opposed to a merger between Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico gather outside La Fonda on the Plaza during an April 2022 energy summit. The PRC denied the merger in December 2021, the state Supreme Court is considering the utility’s appeal to return it to the overhauled group for reconsideration.

 Jim Weber

New Mexican file photo

The New Mexico Supreme Court is poised to make a decision in the coming weeks or months that could have a crucial effect on the proposed merger between Connecticut-based Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico.

The court could return the electric companies’ yearslong effort to close the deal to the overhauled state Public Regulation Commission for reconsideration, after prior commissioners rejected it in December 2021. The utilities appealed the PRC’s ruling a month later.

PNM ratepayers and organizations opposed to the controversial merger now fear the deal could be rubber-stamped by the newly appointed PRC.

Recommended for you