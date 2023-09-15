New Mexico Supreme Court justices challenged attorneys' arguments and probed for pertinent details Friday during an hourlong hearing on an appeal of state regulators' rejection in 2021 of a massive electric company merger.

The court could grant a second chance for the proposed merger of the state's largest electric utility with a Connecticut-based renewable energy giant — or it could uphold the denial passed down by former members of the Public Regulation Commission.

There is no timeline for a decision from the five justices, but Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said the court would deliver a ruling "as soon as practical." 

