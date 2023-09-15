New Mexico Supreme Court justices challenged attorneys' arguments and probed for pertinent details Friday during an hourlong hearing on an appeal of state regulators' rejection in 2021 of a massive electric company merger.
The court could grant a second chance for the proposed merger of the state's largest electric utility with a Connecticut-based renewable energy giant — or it could uphold the denial passed down by former members of the Public Regulation Commission.
There is no timeline for a decision from the five justices, but Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said the court would deliver a ruling "as soon as practical."
Friday's hearing comes months after two new members of an overhauled Public Regulation Commission filed a joint request with Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid for the state Supreme Court to send the case back to the PRC for a hearing.
The court rejected the request in May and instead scheduled oral arguments.
PNM Resources stock dropped by about 2.5% during Friday's hearing, when justices interjected as attorneys for the PRC, PNM, Avangrid and the Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Energy Economy delivered their arguments.
Avangrid attorney Thomas Byrd argued the former commission's unanimous rejection of the contentious merger was the result of an unfair hearing. This was due, in part, to commissioners' reliance on "inadmissible evidence" and hearsay testimony, he said.
Byrd cited a scathing management audit of an Avangrid subsidiary, Central Maine Power, as an example of hearsay evidence. The report, commissioned by Maine regulators, indicated systemic performance and customer service problems.
Bacon dismissed some of Byrd's arguments and pointed out hearsay testimony is admissible in such regulatory proceedings.
Byrd also cited a criminal investigation into executives of Avangrid parent company Iberdrola in Spain over allegations of corporate espionage. Justice David K. Thomson raised questions about whether the commissioners had acted on a presumption of the executives' guilt.
Justices pointed to numerous examples of evidence the merger could pose risks to ratepayers and weighed them against the proposed benefits, which included millions of dollars in rate credits that would be paid out to customers over three years. Bacon said the credit total "ends up being like 41 cents a person — not huge numbers by any measure."
She also questioned Erin Lecocq, an attorney for the PRC, about a fine the commission levied against Avangrid that was improperly attributed in an order to the "joint applicants," which included PNM. She called the improper finding against PNM "problematic."
Lecocq cast the language as a minor error that does not warrant overturning the commission's decision.
"If we disagree with you, we would have to remand the entire thing under the current status of the law," Bacon said.
Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, has opposed the merger for years. She said the inclusion of PNM and other subsidiaries in the commission's sanction was a "harmless error," and noted the $10,000 fine was paid solely by Avangrid.
Nanasi suggested the court uphold the rejection of the merger with specific instructions to strike the improper sanctions.
"We can only affirm or annul and vacate," Justice Julie Vargas said. If the commission's decision on the merger is vacated, "the PRC can decide [to] hear this all over again, correct?" she added.
"They could, but they wouldn't," Nanasi said.
In an interview after the hearing, Nanasi said she believed "the justices were struggling with the notion that they should overturn the whole case due to a really minuscule error relative to the whole case."