Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scored another legal win Monday over her administration’s COVID-19 mandates, which were among the strictest in the nation and have become a source of political ammunition for Republicans as the incumbent Democrat seeks a second term in November.
The state Supreme Court issued an order directing judges to deny citizen-initiated petitions to convene grand juries to investigate the governor’s response to the pandemic “because they only describe lawful, noncriminal activity,” which is outside the scope of a grand jury inquiry.
“This Court previously has held that [Lujan Grisham] acted lawfully and within the scope of her executive authority when she declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delegated power to the Secretary of Health to issue further emergency orders to protect public health and safety,” the order states.
The unanimous ruling comes after requests to convene grand juries using petition drives were filed in Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties in southeastern New Mexico. Lujan Grisham responded with a motion for a stay, which the state’s high court granted.
The order issued Monday lifts the stay.
In addition to directing judges in those three counties to deny the citizen-initiated grand jury requests, “substantially similar citizen-initiated grand jury petitions filed in the district courts of New Mexico should likewise be” denied, according to the ruling.
Asked for comment about Monday’s ruling, Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s press secretary, said the order “speaks for itself.”
The order also directed the Rules of Criminal Procedure for State Courts Committee “to consider possible rule changes to require a notice to the public official who is the target of a grand jury petition and allow that individual to intervene in the case,” according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
The governor’s legal counsel had noted it was difficult for her to determine how many grand jury petitions had been filed or to respond because the proceedings are sealed and confidential.
New Mexico is one of six states that allow for citizen-initiated grand jury proceedings. The state constitution requires a certain number of voter signatures to be submitted for a judge to convene such a grand jury.
Grand juries are typically used by prosecutors to indict individuals for alleged criminal wrongdoing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
SCOTUS ruled 182 years ago that states have police power to control the spread of deadly diseases, and that such power includes quarantines and other measures.
https://biotech.law.lsu.edu/map/TheHistoryofPublicHealthAuthority.html
Really? Then what happened here.....https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/13/politics/supreme-court-vaccine-mandate-covid-19/index.html
This recent SCOTUS ruling underscores the fact that states retain police power for preservation of public health, as the authors of the U.S. Constitution intended.
I am extremely thankful that SCOTUS ruled in such an intelligent and life-saving manner.
More evidence the NM Supremes are partisan political operatives protecting one politician at the expense of the people's constitutional rights to petition the government for redress of grievances: "First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." This is unconstitutional and should be appealed to SCOTUS, where she and her political stooges on this NM court will lose.
More evidence that the NM Supremes know the law. Our Governor's public health actions were not unconstitutional. Nor have they been unconstitutional for at least 182 years. No person has the so-called 'freedom' to infect other people to a global, highly infectious virus. Not one person has that freedom.
The unsuccessful attempts to initiate criminal proceedings against Governor Lujan Grisham, and to kidnap Governor Whitmer, for working to protect their constituents from a deadly disease, are a disgrace to the United States. Even worse, is the heavy burden of unnecessary suffering and death caused by anti-science ideology and politization of public-health responses to Covid.
https://www.santafenewmexican.com/ap/plot-against-michigan-gov-whitmer-underlines-growing-abuse-of-women-officials/article_5fccaa1a-1824-552e-ad2d-03a3779160ba.html
[thumbup]...welcome to 'murrica...
You are 100% correct.
