The New Mexico Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, upholding a September decision by state District Judge Francis Mathew that found Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection and disqualified him from holding public office.
The Cowboys for Trump founder had argued during a bench trial in a civil case in Santa Fe he was only exercising his First Amendment rights when he traveled to Washington, D.C., and clambered over three barriers to gain access to a platform outside the Capitol, where he cheered on a mob forcibly entering the building as police tried to hold the crowd back.
The Supreme Court did not rule on the particulars of the case but dismissed the appeal based on Griffin's failure to adhere to court filing deadlines and form.
Griffin said in an interview Friday he was glad New Mexico's highest court moved the case along because now he can file a federal appeal.
"I was not part of an insurrection," he said. "Nobody from Jan. 6 has been charged with insurrection, and I was acquitted of disruptive behavior and disorderly conduct at my criminal trial in Washington, D.C. So I guess I can be the first insurrectionist that wasn't disruptive."
"I'm very happy that the New Mexico Supreme Court finally had the courage to peek their head up and respond to this motion," Griffin said. "It will be appealed to the United States Supreme Court, and the U.S. Supreme Court will only show how corrupt the New Mexico Supreme Court is."
Donald Sherman, chief counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the attorney for three New Mexicans who brought the case against Griffin, applauded the ruling Thursday.
"We’re pleased that the precedent set by our victory will help protect our democratic institutions from insurrectionists," Truman said in an email issued by CREW. "We look forward to holding more insurrectionists accountable under the 14th Amendment, including Donald Trump."