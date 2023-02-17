The New Mexico Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, upholding a September decision by state District Judge Francis Mathew that found Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection and disqualified him from holding public office. 

The Cowboys for Trump founder had argued during a bench trial in a civil case in Santa Fe he was only exercising his First Amendment rights when he traveled to Washington, D.C., and clambered over three barriers to gain access to a platform outside the Capitol, where he cheered on a mob forcibly entering the building as police tried to hold the crowd back. 

The Supreme Court did not rule on the particulars of the case but dismissed the appeal based on Griffin's failure to adhere to court filing deadlines and form. 