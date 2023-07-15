The state Supreme Court on Friday permanently disbarred Albuquerque attorney Victor Marshall following a long dispute that stemmed from a 2018 motion he filed regarding a state Court of Appeals judge’s suitability to preside over a water-rights case.
The court issued an 11-page order Friday afternoon, with justices Michael Vigil, David Thomson, Julie Vargas and Briana Zamora concurring with a recommendation for disbarment. Chief Justice Shannon Bacon, whom Marshall is suing in federal court along with three members of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court, recused herself.
In its order, the court said Marshall, 76, “has engaged in a pattern and practice of openly defying this Court’s orders and the Rules Governing Discipline, despite having notice and an opportunity to demonstrate compliance for more than a year.”
In an email, Marshall declined to comment.
Marshall, an attorney for 46 years, appeared before the court Thursday in a hearing and all but predicted his fate in an email to New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich. After the hearing, he said in an interview: “They assume if they lower the hammer on me, they’ll coerce behavior. The message is play ball, show remorse. I have nothing to be remorseful for. The judges I criticized have engaged in — shall I be polite? — malfeasance.”
Early in his career, Marshall represented Robert McKinney in his successful federal lawsuit to regain ownership of The Santa Fe New Mexican from Gannett, the national newspaper chain.
The disciplinary action against Marshall was sparked by a motion in a case that awarded more than 600,000 acre-feet of water in the San Juan Basin to the Navajo Nation. Marshall asked the settlement be overturned because, he claimed, now-retired Judge James Wechsler failed to disclose he had once worked for the Navajo Nation before approving the deal in 2013.
In the motion, Marshall alleged Wechsler had “one-way bias” in favor of the Navajo Nation.
Wechsler had worked for a nonprofit legal aid outfit called DNA People’s Legal Services in the 1970s, according to court records. The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court found no “clear or convincing evidence” DNA acted as the law firm for the Navajo Nation in any matter, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
In the motion, Marshall made statements about a judge’s qualifications and integrity “in the absence of an objectively reasonable factual basis,” which is the benchmark for violating a rule of professional conduct, the court said in a decision clarifying the legal standard for determining when an attorney violates ethical standards.
In Thursday’s hearing, Vigil invited Marshall to address the court. Marshall declined, expressing concern he could be held in contempt for presenting unsworn evidence or argument in violation of a previous court order, according to Friday’s decision.