The state Supreme Court on Friday permanently disbarred Albuquerque attorney Victor Marshall following a long dispute that stemmed from a 2018 motion he filed regarding a state Court of Appeals judge’s suitability to preside over a water-rights case.

The court issued an 11-page order Friday afternoon, with justices Michael Vigil, David Thomson, Julie Vargas and Briana Zamora concurring with a recommendation for disbarment. Chief Justice Shannon Bacon, whom Marshall is suing in federal court along with three members of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court, recused herself.

In its order, the court said Marshall, 76, “has engaged in a pattern and practice of openly defying this Court’s orders and the Rules Governing Discipline, despite having notice and an opportunity to demonstrate compliance for more than a year.”

