Trading was halted for stock in PNM Resources and Avangrid Inc. for more than an hour Monday after the New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order in the companies' case appealing state regulators' rejection of a merger request.   

The proposed merger will not be remanded to the state Public Regulation Commission for reconsideration by a new panel of commissioners, the high court said Monday, responding to a joint request in March from the utility companies and the commission.

Justices instead scheduled oral arguments for the appeal Sept. 12.

Recommended for you