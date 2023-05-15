Trading was halted for stock in PNM Resources and Avangrid Inc. for more than an hour Monday after the New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order in the companies' case appealing state regulators' rejection of a merger request.
The proposed merger will not be remanded to the state Public Regulation Commission for reconsideration by a new panel of commissioners, the high court said Monday, responding to a joint request in March from the utility companies and the commission.
Justices instead scheduled oral arguments for the appeal Sept. 12.
The utility companies announced the court's decision in news releases issued Monday afternoon.
"We received the court's order and we are reviewing it," PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval wrote in an email.
Avangrid spokeswoman Joanie Griffin declined to comment on the court's decision.
The merger was unanimously rejected by former commissioners in December 2021 after a months-long proceeding that involved several renewable energy advocacy groups, local governments the state attorney general. The utilities appealed the commission's decision in January 2022.
Newly appointed commissioners then signed onto a joint motion for "remand and rehearing" of the merger with the utilities March 8.
Clean energy advocacy group New Energy Economy, which has opposed the proposed merger, also opposed the joint motion from the regulators and utilities, arguing such a rehearing would place more burden on intervening parties and limit due process in the case.
The organization's executive director, Mariel Nanasi, said Monday that the court's ruling "upheld due process."
“The Court’s ruling today is a vindication of our rights as New Mexicans to protection from arbitrary legal reversals at the behest and under the influence of powerful corporations," Nanasi wrote in a statement. "The system of regulatory oversight intended to protect ordinary New Mexicans from utility overreach was threatened."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.