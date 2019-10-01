The New Mexico Supreme Court has denied a petition by a Santa Fe-based clean energy group to declare certain provisions of the state’s new Energy Transition Act unconstitutional.
New Energy Economy had argued the new law — designed to move the state’s public utilities and rural electric cooperatives away from the use of coal and toward renewable and zero-carbon resources by 2045 — undermined the Public Regulation Commission’s right to review and approve the legislation’s financial implications.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a decision ordering the petition denied without including details.
“Unfortunately, the New Mexico Supreme Court declined to take this case at this time despite the great public interest involved,” New Energy Economy’s Executive Director, Mariel Nanasi, said after the decision. “We respect the Supreme Court’s decision, and we’ll do our best to continue to protect rate payers and their economic interests and the interests of all new Mexicans to protect the environment.”
The filing asserted the law turned “the regulatory process upside down” and allowed the Public Service Company of New Mexico to go unchallenged in its efforts to impose new electricity rates in return for agreeing to abide by the Energy Transition Act, which was passed earlier this year by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The petition, filed in August, asked the court to force the Public Regulation Commission to refrain from complying with aspects of the law the petition said were unconstitutional. In the interim, it also asked for a delay in PNM’s plan to issue millions in energy transition bonds secured by a rate increase to customers to help cover the cost of closing the aging, coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in Northwest New Mexico.
This wasn’t the only petition related to law that’s in front of the Supreme Court.
In August, PNM and several environmental groups asked the court to force the commission to follow the new law, and it has not yet ruled on that petition.
That came after the commission on Aug. 21 had asked PNM to “stop the clock” so the commissioners could evaluate whether the San Juan case falls under the law, a request to which PNM said it would not agree.
The Energy Transition Act allows for the utility to recover investments through a process known as securitization — selling bonds that will be paid off by customers. The bonds will fund costs associated with decommissioning the plant, plus severance packages and job training programs for workers there.