The state on Wednesday asked a federal court to order the U.S. Air Force to immediately begin regular groundwater and surface water sampling of areas around New Mexico bases polluted by a plume of toxic chemicals.
The state Environment Department and the Attorney General’s Office also asked the court to require the Air Force to provide alternative water sources and water treatment options to those affected by the contamination. In addition, the state wants the Air Force to provide blood tests for residents who may have been exposed to the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.
PFAS are a large group of toxic, man-made chemicals with numerous adverse health impacts. They are known to increase risk of some cancers; affect the growth, learning and behavior of children; and interfere with the immune system.
The groundwater plumes were caused by decades of use of a commonly used PFAS-based firefighting foam at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis and Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo.
“I am extremely frustrated that the Air Force has not been responsive to protecting the health and safety of New Mexican families by addressing years of environmental pollution,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a news release Wednesday. “Because of their delay and failure to act, Secretary Kenney and I are asking the court to ensure timely protection of New Mexico’s people, wildlife, and environment from this ongoing and devastating pollution.”
“We will not allow this contamination to further threaten New Mexican’s health and the environment,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in the news release. “In the absence of responsible and timely action on the part of the Air Force, the state will continue to seek whatever legal avenues available to compel clean up.”
A U.S. Air Force spokeswoman said Wednesday the agency doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.
In April, the state sued the Air Force, saying the pollution has affected soil, drinking water and milk at dairies in areas near bases here.
That suit said chemicals in the groundwater on the bases and in surrounding areas have been detected at levels several hundred to several thousand times higher than the health advisory levels set by the federal government.
The plume near Cannon was four miles long and migrating southeast, toward an area south of the city of Clovis, officials said earlier this year.
“The preliminary injunction requested today would ensure the health of New Mexicans and the environment are protected as the case proceeds,” the news release said.
In one of his first official acts, newly sworn-in U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday ordered creation of a Pentagon task force to address health and other problems associated with contaminants at more than 400 military installations. He said he will take an “aggressive and holistic” approach to the effects of PFAs, including cleanup.
