An empty bed, with a small heart drawn as a U.S. flag hung over, at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences in June. Barbara Widener, whose husband of 54 years, Rickey Lee Widener, died at the facility Dec. 3, 2020, received a $300,000 from the state after alleging medical negligence and unsafe COVID-19 practices.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican File Photo

The wife of a Vietnam War veteran who died after contracting COVID-19 at the problem-plagued New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences has received a $300,000 settlement to resolve a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the state Department of Health.

Barbara Widener, whose husband of 54 years, Rickey Lee Widener, died at the department-operated facility Dec. 3, 2020, alleged medical negligence in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit cited a report issued less than a week after the 75-year-old Ruidoso man’s death that found the facility wasn’t following coronavirus-safe protocols.

