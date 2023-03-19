Books written by politicians fall into two categories: bland and bloodless or egomaniacal and edgy.
It’s hard to trust either, regardless of whether the book originates in sparsely populated New Mexico or the largest metropolis in America.
The late New York City Mayor Ed Koch made himself the hero in every chapter of his autobiographies, especially when he was the victim of foul tactics.
Koch faced a smear campaign in his 1977 run for mayor. His enemies distributed flyers that said, “Vote for Cuomo, not the homo.” Koch blamed his opponent, Mario Cuomo. Mario professed his innocence.
Buoyed by public appearances with former Miss America Bess Myerson, Koch defeated Cuomo. Then Koch left Myerson out of his triumphant retelling of the story. He never shared the spotlight in his books.
State Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, just self-published a book that’s 180 degrees different from Koch’s style. Called The Sausage Factory, Soules’ book is a mix between a middle school class on government and anecdotes so timid they are sure not to inform or offend anyone.
Soules writes briefly about a real estate scam carried out by a then-state senator “who will remain anonymous.” Even New Mexicans who pay scant attention to politics know the crooked senator was Phil Griego, D-San Jose.
Griego served time in a geriatric prison. Why would Soules withhold Griego’s name while purporting to lift the curtain on how laws are made and sometimes broken? One reason is insiders at the state Capitol aren’t candid, even when they’re filling more than 200 pages, as Soules did.
As chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Soules probably has a surplus of stories about closed-door dealmaking. Too bad they aren’t in his book.
Soules’ observations often are accusatory but lacking in any specifics. For instance, he writes, “Some governors are problem solvers and some protect the status quo by disempowering the entire state workforce.”
By that account, snowy roads would never be plowed, state police officers would never make an arrest and budget analysts would be paralyzed from tracking expenses.
A senator since 2013, Soules has served during the administrations of two New Mexico governors. It’s a safe guess he prefers sitting Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham to former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican.
Martinez once became so hostile toward Democratic legislators she refused to explain why she vetoed 10 of their bills. That stunt led Democrats to sue Martinez. The bills she spiked became law by order of the state Supreme Court.
Martinez engaged in the sort of antics Soules’ Sausage Factory only hints at uncovering. It never delivers.
The senator was no more forthcoming about fellow legislators than he was about governors. “There are legislators from both parties and both chambers that I do not trust because they have lied to me,” Soules writes.
He didn’t identify the prevaricators or outline their misdeeds. Soules might need the legislators he distrusts for one political cause or another.
Soules spent most of his life as a teacher and a school administrator. He was teaching a course at New Mexico State University in 1992 when, he writes, a student inspired him to do something about all the problems Soules had pinpointed in education. Soules decided to run for the Las Cruces School Board.
He won in a landslide. Soules claims he belatedly discovered he might have to file campaign finance reports. “Because I only raised $75, it was below the minimum reporting amount and no report was required,” he writes.
His memory seems foggy. Not until 2013 did the New Mexico Legislature approve a law requiring school board candidates in the five largest districts to report their campaign contributions. That was 20 years after the school board campaign Soules highlighted.
The most entertaining part of Soules’ book centers on his first campaign for the state Senate in 2012. It’s an unusual section because he identifies the protagonist in one of his anecdotes.
Soules wrote of being apprehensive as he and other Democratic candidates waited to meet with then-Senate Majority Leader Michael Sanchez of Belen.
“It reminded me of the movie The Godfather,” Soules writes. “[Sanchez] sat there holding court as each person asked for his favor.”
I phoned Sanchez, read him what Soules had written and asked if he remembered the episode. Sanchez laughed aloud at the description likening him to fictional powerbroker Vito Corleone meeting with minions. Sanchez had no recollection of Soules’ account.
Though few outside New Mexico know of Soules, he’s trying to market his book to a national audience.
“Washington, D.C., won’t save us, but your state’s sausage factory can,” he writes.
Perish the thought.