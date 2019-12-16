As chairman of the Judiciary Committee, state Sen. Richard Martinez was always respectful of the police officers who appeared before his panel.
Now that Martinez is a criminal defendant, on trial for aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving, his interest is less about the law than in self-preservation.
The senator's defense strategy Monday was simple and direct: Put a cop on trial.
Martinez's lawyer, David Foster, expended most of his energy attempting to do exactly that. Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, sat stoically as Foster tried to discredit Española police Officer Dustin Chavez.
No matter that Chavez called the senator "a great man" before apologetically arresting him the night of June 28. Foster's job, as he defined it, was to go after Chavez as a cop who prejudged Martinez and incorrectly concluded that he was a drunken driver who injured two people.
"This was an accident," Foster said in his opening statement to District Court Judge Francis Mathew, who is hearing the case without a jury.
Foster claimed that Chavez ignored fire department personnel who, the defense attorney claimed, didn't smell alcohol on Martinez. Foster then accused his adversaries, two prosecutors from the state Attorney General's Office, of attempting to turn an unfortunate car wreck into a crime that never was.
This tactic might have better been exploited if Martinez had received the jury trial he coveted. All he would have needed was one holdout to prevent a conviction.
But the judge is the sole fact finder in Martinez's trial. This will make it harder for the defense to turn Martinez into the hapless victim of a police officer who rushed to judgment.
The state got off to a strong start by calling as its first witnesses the husband and wife that Martinez injured when he plowed his Mercedes SUV into their Jeep Wrangler.
Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros of Española testified that they were stopped at a red light when they were jarred by a powerful blow to the back of their Jeep.
Johnny Sisneros said pain shot through his neck, and it was so intense he felt like his head was detached from his body.
He briefly stepped out of his vehicle and saw the man he now knows as Martinez covering his face. Sisneros described Martinez as "tomato-faced red."
To this day, Sisneros said, he lives in pain.
Gerrie Sisneros said her injuries from the crash have lingered. She said she has pain in her neck, back, shoulder and tailbone.
A chiropractor treated both of them from early July until mid-September.
Foster tried to challenge some of Johnny Sisneros' testimony, citing one hospital record that characterized his pain after the wreck as "mild." Sisneros stood up for himself, saying what he went through was excruciating.
After that, Foster barely cross-examined Gerrie Sisneros.
Prosecutors next called Officer Chavez. He said both Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros were sober, but Martinez had been drinking alcohol.
How, Foster wondered, would the officer know?
For starters, Chavez said, the senator admitted he had been drinking, though he changed his account twice. Martinez first said he had a beer or two, then two or three beers. Martinez veered again after that, telling the officer in a recorded interview that he'd had three glasses of wine.
Chavez characterized the odor of alcohol on Martinez as heavy. Chavez also said Martinez's eyes were glassy, his speech was slurred and he performed poorly on sobriety tests, such as counting backward.
Foster devoted the most vigorous part of his defense to cross-examining Chavez. Shaking the officer was the centerpiece of the defense.
Foster put forth the theory that Martinez might have had trouble with field sobriety tests because he received a head injury when he drove his vehicle into the Jeep. A fire department employee can be heard on Chavez's body camera video as saying Martinez "popped" his head on the windshield.
Chavez countered that Martinez said his injuries were to his feet and an ankle. He was able to understand and answer questions, the officer said.
Foster grilled Chavez on his investigative methods. He got the officer to admit that he had not followed the Española Police Department's written procedures for field sobriety tests.
Department guidelines call for someone suspected of drunken driving to be asked for his year of birth, then told to count backward from that baseline. Chavez freelanced a bit, telling the senator to count backward from 31 to 14. This deviation seemed so slight as to be meaningless, except that Martinez fared miserably on the test.
Foster also hammered at Chavez for telling his supervisor that Martinez had been at a party before the wreck. Martinez never made this statement. He had said at different points that he came "from town" and from a meeting.
Foster kept up the line of attack on Chavez, portraying him as a cop who skirted rules, procedures and evidence.
Foster wanted to know why Chavez had failed to ask the senator over what period he had consumed alcoholic drinks. Then he hammered at Chavez for incorrectly listing the time of the crash in his police report, and for failing to read to Martinez all legal instructions on breath-alcohol tests in drunken-driving cases.
Martinez, as it turned out, refused to take a breath-alcohol test. This is one factor in his being charged with aggravated drunken driving. Injuries received by Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros are another.
Some of the damage done by Foster was repaired when the state called Dr. Valerie Merl, the emergency room physician who examined Martinez.
She said she smelled alcohol on Martinez's breath. But prosecutors failed to pin her down on whether this was a faint odor or whether Martinez reeked of booze. Foster got her to say on cross-examination that even someone who's had a sip of beer might smell of alcohol.
Martinez's trial continues Tuesday. By day's end, it might be clear whether his lawyer's aggressive tactics made any useful impression on the judge.
Regardless of whether Martinez is convicted of the petty misdemeanors he's charged with, he is likely to remain in the Senate. No one has stepped up to challenge him in the Democratic primary election, which will be in June.
But a conviction would dent his reputation and possibly lead fellow senators to strip him of the Judiciary Committee chairmanship.
Prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office often appear before the Judiciary Committee. Crossing paths again with Martinez might be awkward.
He's a lawmaker. Bur prosecutors say he's also a lawbreaker.
