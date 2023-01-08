State Sen. Bill Tallman will try again this year to prevent the public from learning who applied to be a city manager, a school superintendent or a police chief.

Tallman, D-Albuquerque, is 82 years old and himself a retired city manager. He remembers a certain personal discomfort when he was running a city in Pennsylvania and his name surfaced as a candidate for a similar job in Florida.

He says releasing the names of applicants for high-level government jobs shrinks the field of good applicants. By Tallman's anecdotal account, qualified administrators often are afraid to apply for other jobs if their names will be made public.

Popular in the Community