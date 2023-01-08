State Sen. Bill Tallman will try again this year to prevent the public from learning who applied to be a city manager, a school superintendent or a police chief.
Tallman, D-Albuquerque, is 82 years old and himself a retired city manager. He remembers a certain personal discomfort when he was running a city in Pennsylvania and his name surfaced as a candidate for a similar job in Florida.
He says releasing the names of applicants for high-level government jobs shrinks the field of good applicants. By Tallman's anecdotal account, qualified administrators often are afraid to apply for other jobs if their names will be made public.
In his view, New Mexico cities, villages and school districts deprive themselves of the best talent because they have to reveal the full list of applicants. "We're one of only four states that does it this way. Almost everybody else has figured it out," he said.
His assessment raises an obvious question: Are these supposedly skilled managers on such shaky ground with their city council or school board that they face retribution simply for submitting an application elsewhere?
Like Tallman, all manner of bureaucrats insist secrecy is the best policy until the field of applicants is whittled to a few finalists.
Tallman's bill, which does not yet have a number, would do what paid headhunters and government insiders want. The state and its political subdivisions would only have to make available the names and résumés of at least three finalists for appointed executive positions. The finalists would have to be disclosed at least 10 days before one of them was hired.
Tallman's approach wouldn't give the public much of an opportunity to evaluate the credentials of finalists for powerful and lucrative positions. It would further weaken the state's public records law.
I regularly request government documents under that law. A typical first response goes something like this: "The records custodian has determined your request is excessively burdensome or broad. We need additional time to respond."
The longer the process drags, the more roadblocks that are thrown up and the more likely it is that someone seeking public records will give up. All the while, politicians and government executives will say they believe in sunlight, the flag and fair play.
Politicians already have figured out another way to circumvent the release of names of applicants for high-level public jobs. They wire positions for a crony, thereby avoiding an open search.
Santa Fe County commissioners last year hired a county manager only 45 minutes after the incumbent announced her retirement. There was no attempt to recruit a pool of the best and brightest applicants.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber handpicked John Blair as city manager. Webber would later claim he conducted a "discreet" search in the immediate area, though the position was not advertised.
A public job paying $172,500 a year should not have been filled in a secretive and parochial process. Blair had never worked in a city government. His background was mostly in politics, including a failed campaign for Congress in 2020. Webber's refusal to conduct a legitimate search went unchallenged by the bobbleheads on the City Council.
Tallman says his bill to withhold the names of all but the finalists would lead to more top-notch out-of-state applicants, provided actual searches were conducted. "There's a lot of incest," he says of New Mexico governments' hiring practices.
Tallman's bill has failed twice before, in 2019 and 2021, but it had substantial support in the Senate. Members of that body pointed out that New Mexico's universities already are able to seal the names of most applicants for school presidencies. Only the finalists have to be made public.
Legislators created that exception after a blowup in 1990 over the search for a president of the University of New Mexico.
Nine candidates for the job were flown to Dallas for closed-door interviews with the UNM search committee. The public unwittingly paid $10,000 for the regents to conduct their secretive process.
Truth eventually seeped out. Newspaper editors, a television station and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government sued UNM, saying its system made it impossible for the public to evaluate whether the regents had selected the best applicant.
UNM settled the lawsuit by agreeing to be more open. Legislators intervened with a law exempting most applicants for university presidencies from the public records law.
Tallman says state universities can attract better talent than cities, counties and school districts. His claim, made minus any data to back it up, would mean a secret society improves government.
That's a twist worthy of a contortionist. Every legislator relies on the overworked word "transparency," at least until taking office.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.