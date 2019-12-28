State Sen. Richard Martinez has resigned from his positions as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Courts, Corrections and Justice Interim Committee, according to a news release issued Saturday by Senate Democrats.
But Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, declined to resign his legislative seat.
“I do intend to continue my service as a state senator in District 5,” he wrote in a letter addressed to party leaders.
The lawmaker cited his conviction for aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving earlier this month.
An honorable thing to do. Chapeau, Richard. And it should be the voters who decide whether he continue his service in the Senate.
