010820-sfnm-nws-martinez

New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez wipes tears from his eyes Tuesday during his sentencing.

 Luke E. Montavon/The New Mexican

New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to five days in jail and 85 days of supervised probation after he was found guilty last month of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.

State prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 90 days for each charge — a total of 180 days.

Martinez apologized for the drunken-driving crash in a statement to the court, looking back at the victims in the gallery and at times choking up.

“I’m asking you to please find it in your heart to forgive me for this mistake that I made,” he said. “I’m a good man. I’ve worked hard all my life as a public servant.”

Johnny Sisneros, one of the two crash victims, cried in court while talking about the injuries he and his wife suffered and the negative effects the crash has had on their lives. He asked the judge to give Martinez the maximum possible sentence.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
2

Reporter

Jens Gould covers politics for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He was a correspondent for Bloomberg News in Mexico City, a regular contributor for TIME in California, and produced the video series Bravery Tapes.

View (2) comments

(2) comments

Joe Brownrigg

We really DO live in a "good ole boy" community!

Report Add Reply
Khal Spencer
Khal Spencer

The real jury will have its say in the primary and if not then, on Election Day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.