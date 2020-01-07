New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to five days in jail and 85 days of supervised probation after he was found guilty last month of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
State prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 90 days for each charge — a total of 180 days.
Martinez apologized for the drunken-driving crash in a statement to the court, looking back at the victims in the gallery and at times choking up.
“I’m asking you to please find it in your heart to forgive me for this mistake that I made,” he said. “I’m a good man. I’ve worked hard all my life as a public servant.”
Johnny Sisneros, one of the two crash victims, cried in court while talking about the injuries he and his wife suffered and the negative effects the crash has had on their lives. He asked the judge to give Martinez the maximum possible sentence.
We really DO live in a "good ole boy" community!
The real jury will have its say in the primary and if not then, on Election Day.
