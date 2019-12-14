He’s not a flashy politician, a dazzling public speaker nor a headline hog by any stretch. Unlike his mentor, the late Emilio Naranjo, nobody ever refers to him as a political powerhouse. But since the 1980s, Richard Martinez has been a comfortable fit for the voters of Rio Arriba County.
Since his first election to the state Senate in 2000, when he defeated incumbent Arthur Rodarte in the Democratic primary, Martinez has faced only one election opponent.
Before his time in the Legislature, Martinez served 14 consecutive years as a Rio Arriba County magistrate and, before that, four years as county treasurer.
But now his constituents’ comfort level is being put to the test. Five months after he crashed his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep stopped at a traffic light in Española, Martinez’s trial on charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving is scheduled to begin this week.
The two-day bench trial of the 66-year-old chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is bound to be one of the most talked-about legal proceedings of the year, at least in New Mexico’s political world.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Santa Fe before state District Judge Francis Mathew.
The charges against the legislator, a longtime Española resident who now lives in Ojo Caliente, are misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.
But even if he’s convicted, Martinez, who is up for reelection next year, has said he will not resign from the Senate and won’t give up his committee chairmanship.
“This is probably going to make me a better senator,” he told a reporter in early September.
Martinez’s refusal to submit to a breath-alcohol test after the crash near Paseo de Oñate and Fairview Lane prompted the aggravated DWI charge, though the state attorney general recently modified the criminal complaint against Martinez to include an alternative charge of aggravated DWI resulting in “bodily injury.”
Martinez and the occupants of the Jeep — Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros of Española — were taken to the hospital after the wreck.
Interviewed in the emergency room, Johnny Sisneros, the driver of the Jeep, told Española police Officer Dustin Chavez that when he was stopped at the intersection, he “heard the sound of tires screeching and saw a flash of light” immediately before his vehicle was struck from behind.
Chavez wrote in his report that when he first approached Martinez’s vehicle, he could smell alcohol.
“Mr. Martinez had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech,” the officer wrote.
After paramedics removed the senator from his vehicle and placed him in an ambulance, Chavez tried to administer a “finger dexterity” sobriety test, which Martinez was unable to perform. “I then asked Mr. Martinez to count from 31 [backward] to 14 and Mr. Martinez was unable to perform the test as requested.”
A police video showed Martinez saying, “I don’t know what you want me to do,” when Chavez asked him to count backward.
Martinez at the scene of the crash told Chavez that he’d had “one or two” beers. But later, according to Chavez’s report, Martinez said he’d had “two or three” beers and later told officers he actually drank three glasses of wine after a meeting in Santa Fe.
Chavez visited Martinez in the emergency room to tell him he was being placed under arrest. “I then read the New Mexico implied consent advisory verbatim and Mr. Martinez replied, ‘Are you serious? Jesus Christ.’ ”
Police video of the incident showed another controversial conversation.
State police Officer Lance Peper is heard asking an Española officer, “Do you guys have something you could cover that plate up with?”
“The plate?” the Española officer asked.
“Senator number five,” Peper replied, referring to the legislator’s license plate number. “I’m just saying …”
Noting that Peper’s suggestion of covering up the plate was inappropriate, state police later confirmed there was an internal affairs investigation of the officer stemming from that incident. Lt. Mark Soriano confirmed in an email Friday the investigation is complete.
Peper’s name is among the nine on the prosecution’s witness list.
The case against Martinez was delayed in recent months as seven judges in the First Judicial District were excused or recused themselves.
Some said it would be difficult to be fair and impartial because of prior dealings with the longtime legislator and former magistrate. Before the case even got to state District Court, two Rio Arriba County magistrates as well as a Los Alamos magistrate recused themselves from presiding at the senator’s arraignment.
Early on, there also was a switch in prosecutors. District Attorney Marco Serna took himself off the case because Martinez had endorsed him in his 2016 election campaign. State Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office took over the prosecution.
So far, there have been no real political consequences for Martinez as a result of the car wreck and charges.
Soon after the incident, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, issued a public statement expressing concern “for the well-being of everyone involved in the accident” and that “DWI continues to be a very serious issue for our state.”
Their statement also said Martinez is “a valued member of our caucus and is entitled to the process afforded him under the law,” concluding, “we have no further comment at this time.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, released a stronger message shortly after the wreck, though she, too, stopped short of calling for his resignation.
“This is a really good opportunity for someone in his position to think about his position,” the governor said during a July news conference.
“What are his conflicts if he’s the chair of the Judiciary Committee? What message does this send to our community that is besieged by crime related to alcohol and drugs?”
Martinez announced in August that he would seek another term in the Senate. So far, he has no challengers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Steve Terrell? Steve, did you flunk retirement?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.