State Sen. Richard Martinez’s drunken driving case will be heard by a judge rather than by a jury, a state district judge ruled this week.
State District Judge Francis Mathew, citing legal precedent, said defendants aren’t entitled to jury trials unless they are facing at least a year in prison.
Martinez’s two-day bench trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 19 in Tierra Amarilla.
Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, is charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving stemming from a June 28 accident in which he rear-ended another vehicle stopped at an Española traffic signal. Both are misdemeanors carrying maximum sentences of 90 days.
The senator’s refusal to submit to a breath test prompted the aggravated DWI charge.
A spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas, whose office is prosecuting the case, said Friday that Mathew also denied another motion to throw out the amended complaint against the senator.
Martinez is running for another term this year. So far he has no challengers.
