State Sen. Richard Martinez was released from jail Tuesday after spending four days behind bars for his conviction on aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving charges.
Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on Friday and released at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county's website.
Earlier this month, state District Judge Francis Mathew sentenced Martinez to five days in jail. Martinez received a one-day credit for time served after his arrest, reducing the sentence to four days.
Martinez also received 85 days of supervised probation, is required to attend DWI school and must have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle.
The release date will allow Martinez to leave jail in time for the 30-day legislative session, which begins Jan. 21.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called for Martinez to resign his legislative seat. But he has refused to do so, relinquishing only his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The state Attorney General's Office had recommended the maximum sentence for Martinez, which would have been 180 days in jail.
MLG seems just plain stupid. She just HAD to run her mouth, and demand that Richard resign, for a DWI. Now she likely has an enemy. Stupid. You don't have to LIKE Richard, and I don't, to see that he was DENIED the rights of normal people charged with his crime; the right to a jury trial in Magistrate Court. DA Serna claimed "conflict" on the case, and AG Balderas who had a WORSE conflict took the case. Balderas denied Richard a jury trial, and then all they needed was a "hanging judge". Some seven judges didn't want the role, so Judge Mathew finally did the deed; denied Richard his right to a jury trial and convicted him. So much for JUSTICE, this was actually INJUSTICE, done by the AG. Richard was "stitched up", a political, more than a criminal, trial. Then little Thumbelina, MLG, had to run her big mouth. Stupid and annoying.
