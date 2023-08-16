State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been under fire over allegations of sexual misconduct and other inappropriate behavior, is now embroiled in an ethics complaint.
The Albuquerque Democrat, who has served in the Legislature for a decade, is facing allegations of violating the Financial Disclosure Act, the Lobbyist Regulation Act and the Governmental Conduct Act.
“Over the last ten years, Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto ... has positioned himself as the sole-source vendor to the New Mexico County Clerks, receiving payments for technical assistance, legal counsel and lobbying services in violation” of state law, according to the ethics complaint, which was filed Monday by Santa Fe-based attorney Daniel Yohalem.
“Ivey-Soto has leveraged his power in the Senate to advance his own personal and financial interests,” the complaint states. “He has also repeatedly put his various roles in direct conflict with each other by working on behalf of the county clerks at the same time as he is supposed to be fulfilling his independent duties as a state senator, causing harm to his clients and to the people of New Mexico.”
Efforts to reach Yohalem for comment late Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Ivey-Soto declined to address the allegations in the complaint.
“Substantively, I’m going to respond through the proceedings” of the New Mexico Ethics Commission, he said. “I’m not going to try it in the media.”
Ivey-Soto described the complaint as part of a smear campaign to rid him from the Legislature.
“The fact that [news outlets] have it proves that it’s a political document,” he said. “This is all a coordinated effort. ... It’s all part of an election strategy.”
Ivey-Soto declined to say whether he plans to seek reelection next year.
“I’ll make an announcement at the correct time,” he said.
The 20-page complaint include more than 100 pages of supporting documents. It alleges Ivey-Soto “has repeatedly failed to fully disclose his financial interests, going so far as to sponsor and amend legislation that would conceal the sources of his compensation and increase his personal revenue.”
It also alleges Ivey-Soto converted his for-profit consulting company into a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit in 2019 in violation of numerous Internal Revenue Service regulations. By doing so, he made “material misrepresentations to the IRS,” the complaint states.
“In addition to his financial violations, Ivey-Soto has repeatedly used his position as a legislator to advance his own personal interests,” the complaint states. “Ivey-Soto has been investigated for his alleged sexual harassment and abuse of women in the context of the New Mexico legislature, including retaliation against women who refused his advances by blocking their legislative priorities.”
Ivey-Soto has been under fire from many in his own party since last year, when a lobbyist accused him of groping her in 2015.
After she went public, other women accused Ivey-Soto of harassment and bullying. This led some progressive advocacy groups to call for Ivey-Soto to be removed from committees or resign as well as for lawmakers to reform how harassment claims are handled.
Ivey-Soto has denied wrongdoing and rejected calls to resign. The state Democratic Party responded to the allegations by cutting ties with him. Ivey-Soto resigned as chairman of the powerful Senate Rules Committee last year, saying the job had “become a distraction that has overshadowed the work of meeting the needs of the people who elected me,” and Senate leadership stripped Ivey-Soto of his chairmanship of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee.