State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been under fire over allegations of sexual misconduct and other inappropriate behavior, is now embroiled in an ethics complaint.

The Albuquerque Democrat, who has served in the Legislature for a decade, is facing allegations of violating the Financial Disclosure Act, the Lobbyist Regulation Act and the Governmental Conduct Act.

“Over the last ten years, Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto ... has positioned himself as the sole-source vendor to the New Mexico County Clerks, receiving payments for technical assistance, legal counsel and lobbying services in violation” of state law, according to the ethics complaint, which was filed Monday by Santa Fe-based attorney Daniel Yohalem.

