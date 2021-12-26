State Sen. Pete Campos, a Democrat from Las Vegas, N.M., who serves on powerful finance committees, was admitted to a Santa Fe hospital Sunday for emergency surgery.
Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, said Campos went to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center for surgery due to an undisclosed condition that was not related to COVID-19.
Nordstrum said Campos wanted to let people know about his situation. The senator may be undergoing surgery as soon as Monday and expects to make a fast recovery, he added.
He said Campos plans to participate fully in the upcoming regular 30-day legislative session scheduled to begin in mid-January.
In a news release issued Sunday, Campos, who is in his late 60s, said his "passion has always been focused around public service. I am very much looking forward to continuing that work for the people of New Mexico in the near future and for years to come, with an even greater appreciation for the myriad challenges facing so many of our families in the state today."
A native New Mexican, Campos served as an educator for nearly three decades, including as a counselor and superintendent. He also served as president of Luna Community College for seven years. As a lawmaker, he often has voiced support for more funding for public education, including for early childhood education programs.
Campos has served in the Legislature for 30 years and was most recently reelected in November 2020, earning about 65 percent of the votes to Republican challenger Melissa Fryzel's 35 percent.
Campos, who is married and has one son, is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and of the interim Legislative Finance Committee.
