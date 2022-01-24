The expected decline of the omicron variant still is a ways off.
The state Department of Health reported Monday New Mexico added 14,898 new COVID-19 cases, plus 33 deaths over a Saturday-through-Monday time period.
There were 929 cases in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County led the state with 4,150.
A woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County was among the dead. She had been hospitalized and died within the past 30 days, the Department of Health said. A man in his 30s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions also died.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 6,292.
Santa Fe County has reported 24,350 cases since the crisis began in March 2020.
