Initial regular unemployment claims in Santa Fe County tripled to 986 for the week ending Nov. 21 compared with the previous week amid a temporary statewide shutdown, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The prior two weeks had 317 and 203 initial claims for jobless benefits in Santa Fe County. The most recent count is the highest since May 2, which occurred 1½ months into the state's initial pandemic-related economic shutdown.
Statewide initial regular claims for jobless benefits more than doubled in the same week to 12,408 from 5,078.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Nov. 23: 114,134 in New Mexico (8,650 in Santa Fe County)
Nov. 16: 106,901 (7,994)
Nov. 9. 106,124 (7,921)
Nov. 2: 105,899 (8,045)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
