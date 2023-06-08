Thanks in large part to a booming oil and gas industry, New Mexico's unprecedented revenue windfall is exceeding expectations by more than a half-billion dollars.
Revenues for fiscal year 2023 are tracking about $581 million above December estimates, according to a report to lawmakers Thursday.
"Interestingly enough, a recent survey from the Tax Policy Center came out and showed that New Mexico was estimating the largest revenue growth in the country at about 15%, and the next-largest estimate was half of that," Ismael Torres, the Legislative Finance Committee's chief economist, told members of the interim Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee.
Torres said personal income taxes primarily coming from oil and gas withholding taxes are driving New Mexico's revenue collections.
"This [increase in personal income taxes] is related to the oil and gas industry, which, as we all know, is continuing to boom, and that's also contributing to larger collections in GRT [gross receipts taxes] and in corporate income taxes," he said.
Although not affected by oil and gas, investment income is on track to exceed December estimates by nearly $150 million as interest rates continue to rise and the state's general fund balances grow, Torres said.
"The return on those general fund balance investments is quickly outpacing our expectations, so we know our revenues are continuing to climb ... more than half a billion higher than where we thought we would be in December," he said.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
