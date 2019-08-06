Three former employees of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety received a total of $1 million after claiming they were sexually harassed or sexually discriminated against by a former state police chief, according to documents released Tuesday morning.
The state paid $300,000 to Amy Orlando, former general counsel to the department and a longtime ally of former Gov. Susana Martinez.
Department administrator Teri Thornberry received $400,000 while Dianna DeJarnette was paid $300,000 to settle their complaints.
These cases were among several harassment or discrimination complaints made against then-state Police Chief Pete Kassetas. They were settled in December, the last month of Martinez’s administration.
Kassetas has denied any wrongdoing.
Under the original terms, the settlement agreements were to be sealed until 2023 — though state law says settlements by the government should be kept secret for no more than six months.
The administration of new Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham decided to release the settlement records. They were made public by the General Services Department.
Thom Cole, a spokesman for the agency, said Tuesday that more Department of Public Safety settlements will be released later this month.
This is a developing story and will be updated.