State prosecutors finished presenting evidence Monday in the murder case against John Powell, one of two brothers accused of killing three people in a home near Dixon in 2018.
Powell's defense attorneys will have a chance to present evidence on his behalf Tuesday, before jurors decide his guilt or innocence.
Powell, 36, and his brother Roger Gage, 35, are both charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, conspiracy and tampering with evidence in connection with the execution-style slayings of April Browne, 42; Abraham Martinez, 36; and Kierin Guillemin, 27. Prosecutors have said the crimes were drug related.
Jurors last week saw video footage of two men prosecutors say are Powell and Gage, shooting the victims in the head.
The video was captured by a home surveillance camera in Browne's home, according to the state.
Sonya Chavez, the mother of Powell's three children, testified last week that she and Powell were heroin addicts and lived with Browne, helping her around the house in exchange for rent and drugs.
The couple moved out after Browne accused her of stealing drugs, Chavez said — a falling out prosecutors have said gave Powell a motive to kill.
Powell's trial, being held at the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla, is scheduled to conclude this week.
Trial dates for the case against Gage have not yet been set.
