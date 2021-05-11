The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Tuesday the state's work search waiver for those receiving jobless benefits, put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, has come to an end.
Workers receiving unemployment benefits must once again document at least two work search efforts per week, starting this week.
“With the decline in COVID-19 spread and the successful rollout of the vaccine, we have the tools to move New Mexico forward,” Ricky Serna, acting secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions, said in a news release issued Tuesday. “As a result, more employers are now able to increase their reopening efforts, including bringing more staff back to work and hiring new positions.”
Benefit claimants must keep track of the date of their search efforts, what type of job was involved, the contact person for each job, the employer's name and the result of the interaction.
During the pandemic, states initiated an array of emergency rules for the unemployed, including waiving job search requirements and the seven-day waiting period to receive benefits. They also extended benefits to those in quarantine.
Over 100,000 people in New Mexico received unemployment benefits between May 11, 2020 — considered the official start of the pandemic in the state — and late March 2021.
