ALBUQUERQUE — State lawmakers from both major political parties last year said they would work together to create a series of bills addressing concerns about rising crime rates in New Mexico. Legislation was passed, but in the eyes of some, it didn't go far enough. 

As the 2022 election approaches, two veteran Albuquerque House Republican lawmakers, GOP legislative candidates and victims of crime said during a news conference it's past time for the Legislature to act in a more meaningful way — highlighting an issue the party, badly outnumbered in both chambers, hopes will draw votes in November.

Some who spoke Monday said the public has to play a role in demanding more be done.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community