A longtime state representative who describes herself as a "very staunch conservative" is making a bid for the New Mexico Senate seat currently held by Cliff Pirtle, who announced last week he would not seek reelection.
"I look at it this way," Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, said Thursday. "I am a strong voice for rural New Mexico ... and what better way to represent the rural areas than to become a stronger voice in the Senate."
Ezzell, a cattle rancher, farmer and racehorse owner who has served in the state House of Representatives nearly two decades, formally announced her run Wednesday before the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.
"Everybody was stunned and then they all started clapping and hoorahin' so it was good," she said.
Ezzell said she had decided to run for the District 32 Senate seat even before Pirtle announced he wasn't running for another term, an announcement that came on the heels of a highly publicized encounter with Santa Fe police just over a month ago in the final week of the 60-day legislative session.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving Pirtle and his wife, who told police she caught Pirtle in bed with another woman, sparking a heated confrontation when she showed up unannounced with her mother and children at the home Pirtle was renting.
Pirtle, first elected in 2012, said last week he had decided not to run again "over the past year" but was only now making the decision public.
"He had told several people prior to the 2020 election that he was not going to run again, and that's all I'm gonna say on that," Ezzell said. "The rest of it is between him and his maker."
The seat has been held by a Republican since Pirtle, a dairy farmer, ousted Democrat Tim Jennings, a former Senate president pro tem who is now the mayor of Roswell. Jennings recently told New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich he was considering running again.
Ezzell said she and Jennings are friends.
"I hated it whenever he got beat in the election because he was one of the more moderate Democrats, and we see more and more often that all these moderate Democrats are being taken out," she said. "The progressives, well we've seen that they did this last election cycle. They have not done New Mexico any favors."
Ezzell recently told a reporter with the Roswell Daily Record that Republicans, who are outnumbered in the House, "got the hell beat out of us" during the 60-day session.
Asked how she would be a stronger voice in the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats, Ezzell pledged to work across the aisle.
"That's what I did on lots of legislation that came up this year even though we did fall short," she said. "The few moderate Democrats that were in the House would support us on these issues because they understood how important it was for all of New Mexico, not just certain segments of New Mexico. And that's what it's going to take."
Sarah McArthur, chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, told the Roswell newspaper Democrats plan to run competitive races for the District 32 Senate seat, as well as the House District 58 seat now held by Ezzell.
District 32 currently includes Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties. Under redistricting, Otero County will no longer be part of the district.
"I do have an advantage because people in this area do know who I am because of my involvement and all my activities that I've got going on," said Ezzell, who has lived in Chaves County most of her life and is married to a Chaves County commissioner.
"They have trust in me that I will do the right thing," she added. "I still have to answer to my constituents, and I get that because they are the ones that elected me. It's not the people of Santa Fe. The area I grew up in — my ties in Artesia, northern Eddy County [and elsewhere in the area] — those ties will play a strong role in helping me hopefully be successful in my race for the Senate seat."
Ezzell does have ties to Santa Fe, though. Her daughter, Kathleen Crook, is the executive chef and co-owner of Market Steer Steakhouse at Hotel St. Francis.