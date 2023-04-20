A longtime state representative who describes herself as a "very staunch conservative" is making a bid for the New Mexico Senate seat currently held by Cliff Pirtle, who announced last week he would not seek reelection.

"I look at it this way," Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, said Thursday. "I am a strong voice for rural New Mexico ... and what better way to represent the rural areas than to become a stronger voice in the Senate."

Ezzell, a cattle rancher, farmer and racehorse owner who has served in the state House of Representatives nearly two decades, formally announced her run Wednesday before the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.

