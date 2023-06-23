Six people in the state have been diagnosed so far in 2023 with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a number that's already surpassed the average of three or four cases in a full year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced this week.

Two of the patients have died, the agency reported, while "the four surviving patients were all hospitalized and required oxygen or intensive care before being able to return home."

The cases were in McKinley, San Juan, and Taos counties.

