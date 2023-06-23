Six people in the state have been diagnosed so far in 2023 with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a number that's already surpassed the average of three or four cases in a full year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced this week.
Two of the patients have died, the agency reported, while "the four surviving patients were all hospitalized and required oxygen or intensive care before being able to return home."
The cases were in McKinley, San Juan, and Taos counties.
The respiratory disease is caused by the Sin Nombre virus, primarily carried by deer mice in New Mexico. The virus is found in rodents' feces and urine. People can become infected by breathing in the virus or touching their eyes, nose or mouth after touching droppings or urine.
“Everyone in New Mexico should learn about hantavirus infections and take the necessary steps to minimize possible exposures,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said in a statement. “The key to preventing infections is to avoid exposure to rodents and their nests.”
Early symptoms of hantavirus are similar to the flu or a "stomach bug," the Health Department said in a news release, including fatigue, fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, as well as a cough that can progress to a severe respiratory illness.
To prevent contracting hantavirus, the Health Department recommends the following:
Air out closed‐up buildings and vehicles before entering.
Trap mice.
Seal up homes and shelters to prevent rodents from entering.
Soak nests and droppings with a disinfectant such as a 10% bleach solution before cleaning them up.
Don’t sweep up rodent droppings into the air, where they can be inhaled.
Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
Get rid of trash and junk piles.
Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where mice can get to it.