The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday reported a 4-year-old Santa Fe County girl has died from influenza, marking the state's first pediatric flu death of the 2021-22 season.
The state so far has seen 143 flu- and pneumonia-related deaths.
“Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to the family during this difficult time,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said in a statement. He urged parents of children under 5 to ensure they are vaccinated for the flu.
The rate of flu hospitalizations in New Mexico is more than double the national rate for young children, the Health Department said in a news release, and above the national average overall. State data shows 4.3 percent of hospital visits were flu-related in early April, compared with a national rate of 2 percent.
The state's most recent flu report, for the week ending April 9, shows New Mexico has had a more severe flu season than the nation, with cases first peaking in mid-January. Cases declined in February but began rising again in March and April.
Flu is still spreading in all areas of the state, the department said the news release.
It recommends everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine each season, which typically is between December and February but can last as late as May.
The following groups of people are at the highest risk for developing flu-related complications:
Children younger than 5, especially those under 2.
Pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum.
People 50 and older.
People with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised.
People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
People who live with or care for those at high risk.
Native Americans and Alaskan Natives.
People who are extremely obese.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuff nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.
The Health Department advises people to continue coronavirus-safe practices, even though COVID-19 infections are dropping, to help prevent the flu's spread.