Coronavirus cases continued surging in New Mexico over the New Year's weekend, with state health officials reporting 7,313 positive test results in the four-day period from Friday to Monday — an average of over 1,800 cases per day.
The state's test positivity rate jumped to 17.9 percent, and officials reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19, including a man in his 90s from Santa Fe. A Rio Arriba woman in her 70s also died of the illness.
Monday's report followed an alarming one-day count Thursday of over 2,200 newly confirmed cases — just as the state's seven-day average had declined to well under 1,000.
Nearly a third of the positive tests reported over the long weekend, 2,469, were in Bernalillo County, while Doña Ana County had 950 and Santa Fe County had 690; 13 of New Mexico's 33 counties had triple-digit case numbers.
Health officials also reported 29 new cases among federal immigration detainees at the Otero County Processing Center, two infected state prisoners at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility and one case at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 fell to 472 Monday, an 8 percent drop from Thursday.
Health officials are scheduled to give an update on the state's battle against the coronavirus Wednesday.
