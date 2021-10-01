New Mexico health officials reported 791 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Santa Fe and Valencia counties each added 27 infections, Bernalillo County had 213, San Juan County reported 81 and McKinley County added 35.
The state also reported 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday.
Lea County had three deaths, followed by Curry and Sandoval counties with two each and Chaves, Cibola, Eddy and Roosevelt with one each. Overall, the state has had 253,815 confirmed cases and 4,812 deaths.
On Friday, 347 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in New Mexico.
For information on eligibility for the Pfizer booster shot, visit vaccineNM.org and click on the tool titled "Am I eligible for a booster?" The site also allows eligible residents to schedule an appointment for the booster.
