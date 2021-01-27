State Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero announced her intention to seek the seat in the 1st Congressional District, which will become vacant if U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is confirmed as U.S. interior secretary.
"We know the problems don't go away just because Trump moved to Florida," Roybal Caballero, a Democrat from Albuquerque, said in a video posted on Facebook.
"The issues are systemic," she said. "The problems, like ending the filibuster, are at the root. That's why the solutions must be bold, unafraid of difficult conversations and principled to put the people of Central New Mexico and across the nation at the center of the work. That's what I've done all my life, and that's why today, i'm proud to share that I'm announcing my candidacy for Congress to step in the vacancy soon to be left by my dear friend and Congresswoman Deb Haaland."
Roybal Caballero, who has served in the Legislature since 2012, joins a growing list of Democrats who have announced their wish to represent the 1st District. Others Democrats include state Rep. Georgene Louis, Albuquerque attorney Randi McGinn, state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and state Rep. Melanie Stansbury and Victor Reyes, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative director.
Roybal Caballero said she's worked on the front lines of social justice for years as a community and labor organizer and a progressive voice in the Roundhouse.
"Let's be clear," she said. "The fight for justice takes work, and no one knows that better than women of color. And I'm ready to do that work."
