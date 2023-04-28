A state representative who announced last week she's making a bid for a Senate district seat in southeastern New Mexico doesn't live in the district she wants to represent.

But Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, a Roswell Republican, said Friday she's in the process of moving from Senate District 33 into Senate District 32 — a move she says had been in the works for years.

"The old house that we're living in out here [on] the ranch is falling down," Ezzell said. "Every contractor we've talked to said, 'You're wasting your money if you try to fix it.' So, we're literally going to have to move out, tear it down and start over," she said.

