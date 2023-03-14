State Rep. Andrea Reeb, hired by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies as a special prosecutor in criminal cases against actor Alec Baldwin and others involved in the ill-fated Rust production, announced Tuesday she is stepping down.

The decision comes less than two weeks before a virtual hearing was scheduled on a motion by Baldwin's attorneys to have Reeb disqualified as a special prosecutor because of her legislative seat, according to online court records.

"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the 'Rust' case. My priority in this case — and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim," Reeb wrote in a statement issued by the District Attorney's Office. The Clovis Republican, a former district attorney in Curry and Roosevelt counties, was elected to her House seat in November. 