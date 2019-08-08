Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested unfettered access to a database of every employee and employer in the state last week, but the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions rejected the request the next day.
“It’s no secret why they’re asking for this information,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said Thursday. “You saw what happened yesterday in Mississippi.”
In Mississippi, ICE agents on Wednesday arrested 680 undocumented immigrants in what a federal prosecutor called “the largest single-state immigration enforcement operation in our nation’s history.”
The request from ICE for “direct access” to the New Mexico database came just days before the raids in Mississippi.
Emails obtained by The New Mexican show an investigative assistant with the ICE office in El Paso sought the workforce commission database to help “provide agents with a quick same-day response.”
After the department denied the request, the investigative assistant tried to skirt the decision and reached out to other staff members for the information, according to emails.
“If there is a specific investigation where the information that we have can be useful in a targeted manner, we can work with law enforcement agencies to assist in that investigation — and we’re not going to stop doing that,” McCamley said, adding each request for information from law enforcement agencies is handled on a case-by-case basis.
“But we are not going to allow an organization that is strategically ripping families apart unregulated access to data on pretty much every working person in the state,” he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
