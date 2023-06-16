Father and son duo James Allen, right, and JJ Allen, who have both worked for Century Link for more than a decade, work to repair the damaged fiber optic cables last week that caused network disruptions in Taos.
Quirin McCullough, a fiber optic and copper splicer, works to repair damaged fiber optic cables June 7 in Taos.
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
Nathan Burton/The Taos News
A single fiber optic cable is spliced by a technician June 7.
TAOS — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has launched an investigation into the cause of last week's internet service outage in Taos, which left residents and businesses throughout the county without service for at least two days and might have led to millions of dollars in economic losses.
The problem occurred the afternoon of June 5, when crews working on a road reconstruction project on Paseo del Pueblo Norte severed buried fiber optic lines operated by Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink. The resulting outage affected all of Taos County and reached as far as Santa Fe, where city and county government websites were offline for more than a day.
Verizon Communications' cellphone service also was disrupted for over 48 hours.
A Verizon spokesperson confirmed the outage but did not comment on its geographical scope or the number of customers affected.
Xfinity, whose internet-based services in Taos rely on the Lumen Technologies fiber lines, said all of its approximately 1,000 customers in Taos were affected. The company offered to compensate customers with a one-time credit.
The Public Regulation Commission, which oversees electric utilities and telecommunications businesses, is conducting a third-party damage investigation, spokesperson Patrick Rodriguez said. The goal is to determine if there were any violations of the state's excavation law and PRC rules.
"If probable violations exist, the Pipeline Safety Bureau will issue Notice of Probable Violation letters with possible enforcement actions," Rodriguez said.
Construction crews in the area have hit underground natural gas, water and electrical lines in the three years roadwork has been progressing along the short stretch of Paseo del Pueblo in central Taos; however, the Public Regulation Commission said last week's fiber cut was the first underground facility strike that has been reported.
"Telecommunications is, by far, the leading utility that experiences damages from excavation activities in New Mexico," Rodriguez added.
The economic impact of the outage could reach many millions in lost revenue for TaosNet and Brownrice Internet, a Taos-based provider that hosts over 13,000 websites, webcams and email addresses from around the world in its Taos data center, said Oban Lambie, systems administrator.
TaosNet also serves municipal and county government websites in Taos County and Santa Fe County.
"Our local TaosNet customers who work online, and our local business-owner customers who process credit card transactions via phone lines and the internet likely suffered similar [losses] as well," Lambie said.
"And, of course, it's hard to put an exact number on the loss of production and revenue suffered by local businesses from not being able to make or receive phone calls, but that number is certainly huge as well," he added, "not to mention the critical medical, police and government services who had extreme difficulties communicating during the outage."
It could be weeks before there is a full accounting of probable business losses and other effects, said Taos Town Manager Andrew Gonzales, a former director of broadband for Kit Carson Internet — which did not experience a service disruption because of redundancies built into its system.
He told the Taos Town Council on Tuesday rural communities like Taos are suffering from a lack of federal regulation on the reliability of internet-based services.
Gonzales noted companies like Lumen Technologies often seek public money to build infrastructure, especially in underserved areas.
"This is something that continues to happen within Northern New Mexico — and we've seen it within our lifetime, at least that I can say, probably four times — where we've had these widespread internet outages and loss of service," Gonzales told the council. "And I guess my biggest fear is that this happens in the event of a natural disaster or a wildfire, which it has happened before — or even worse, in a mass casualty event."
Brittany Lamendola, chief nursing officer at Holy Cross Medical Center, told The Taos News the hospital activated its Emergency Response Plan during the outage, using radios to communicate while phones were down.
Regardless who the PRC determines is responsible for the destruction of the fiber optic lines, experts agreed Lumen should have more contingencies built into its system to prevent an outage.
"We were led to believe by Lumen that the local fiber that we lease from them was fully redundant, when in fact [the June 5] outage revealed that it is clearly not," Lambie said.
In a three-page letter to the PRC on Tuesday, Gonzales asked for a full accounting of what caused the outage.
"It is egregious and irresponsible for an investor-owned company as large in scale as Lumen to charge for and provide a service that is susceptible to fiber cuts with no built-in redundancy," he wrote. "While I am sure there will be arguments made that redundancy does exist, it is evident with the most recent outage that if redundancy does exist, it lies within inches of separation and within the same trench."
Lumen didn't didn't respond to questions about redundancy but said in a statement there was a "service disruption due to a road construction crew mistakenly drilling into our fiber lines."
"Contractors need to call 811 before they dig and exercise caution when digging in main traffic thoroughfares where most utility lines are located," Lumen spokesperson Linda Johnson said. "Our techs worked hard to fix it as quickly as possible because we know how important it is to stay connected.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.