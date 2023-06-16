TAOS — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission has launched an investigation into the cause of last week's internet service outage in Taos, which left residents and businesses throughout the county without service for at least two days and might have led to millions of dollars in economic losses. 

The problem occurred the afternoon of June 5, when crews working on a road reconstruction project on Paseo del Pueblo Norte severed buried fiber optic lines operated by Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink. The resulting outage affected all of Taos County and reached as far as Santa Fe, where city and county government websites were offline for more than a day.

Verizon Communications' cellphone service also was disrupted for over 48 hours.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.