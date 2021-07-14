Members of the Public Regulation Commission asked Public Service Company of New Mexico officials Wednesday why they weren’t informed until last week about a cooling tower collapse at the San Juan Generating Station.
PNM executives told the commission in a Zoom meeting no cause has yet been found for the tower’s June 30 collapse. Nobody was injured in the fall of the five-story tower and no power outages resulted, they said.
The executives, Ron Darnell and Mark Fenton, told the commissioners they had wanted to keep the collapse out of the public eye so they could purchase replacement energy on the open market without being gouged for it.
The more publicity, the more likely sellers of energy on the open market could command a steep price, they said. PNM has had to purchase energy on the open market in this episode, but it’s not yet clear what the financial impact will be to the company or to PNM electricity customers.
The situation exacerbated the sometimes tense relations between PNM and the commission, although the meeting Wednesday was mostly cordial. PNM, which intends to leave the plant next year, said it continues solid upkeep at San Juan.
Darnell said PNM hasn’t compromised on employee and public safety.
Commissioners said PNM could have informed them of the problem at San Juan without fearing they would leak it to the public.
“You know, I’d encourage you to trust us,” said Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque.
“I totally trust you,” Fenton replied, adding his trust applied to all five commissioners. Hall responded it’s “my job to at least be aware” of energy problems in the state.
Commissioners became aware of the collapse July 8 when news coverage of the situation became widespread.
Joseph Maestas, the commissioner from Santa Fe, said “this is a very sensitive time” for PNM and the commission.
PNM hopes to merge with Avangrid of Connecticut this year, but the companies have faced criticism about a lack of disclosure about problems Avangrid subsidiaries have had in the Northeast United States, among other things.
The commission also is in a tenuous position because New Mexico voters last year agreed to turn the utility regulating agency from an elected board to a governor-appointed one beginning in 2023.
Maestas said with those issues and others pending, it makes sense for both the company and the commission to communicate with each other and to be open with the public. Both entities need to repair their images, he said.
Fenton said he calls commissioners if there is a power outage in their districts. But he added the tower collapse was an operational matter that PNM hoped to keep quiet for financial reasons. He said “this one was a little more sensitive” than an outage.
Fenton said he did speak early on with a PRC staff member about the situation.
Maestas said: “I see this incident as much more substantial than an outage.”
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar, whose commission district encompasses the San Juan Generating Station, expressed disappointment with the company, noting she hasn’t heard from PNM President and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn in a couple of years.
Collawn has remained “very much hidden,” Becenti-Aguilar said.
“We are not going to allow PNM to keep a low profile,” she added. “We want to create trust.”
Darnell said he and Vincent-Collawn like to meet with commissioners in their offices from time to time but the coronavirus pandemic has prevented it for more than a year. He said they would resume such visits, “as has been our custom.”
San Juan’s other functional cooling tower also was not working late last month and early this month, the executives said, because it first was undergoing maintenance and then underwent inspection after the fall of the other. That tower and unit of the plant are now functioning.
PNM intends to rent a replacement tower within a few weeks for the structure that fell, Darnell said.
They said the cooling towers have been inspected on an occasional basis and maintenance was done on the now-fallen tower last year.
An extensive investigation is being done, they said, with no results yet.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces told Darnell and Fenton the commission will want to know how long the open-market energy contracts are for, plus the costs and the impact on customers’ bills.
At Becenti-Aguilar’s urging, the commissioners agreed to open a formal “investigation,” which at this point is a file on the situation so they have documentation and a record of developments. The commissioners said they were eager to learn what the PNM investigation finds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.