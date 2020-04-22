During a meeting that lasted more than three and a half hours Wednesday, the Public Regulation Commission delayed making a decision on the first wave of replacement energy once the state's largest utility leaves behind the San Juan Generating Station near Farmington.
The Public Service Company of New Mexico has proposed replacing the aging coal-fired power plant with a mix of natural gas, solar and wind projects. That includes a 300-megawatt solar project and a 40-megawatt solar battery storage project in McKinley County.
Commissioners pushed a decision to next week's meeting, just a day before the April 30 deadline, when the contract expires.
PRC Commissioner Stephen Fischmann last week suggested PNM could conduct a new round of bidding for new energy projects that specifically favors San Juan County as the preferred location. The concern is that the county will be left to economic decay once the coal plant idles.
An environmental group called Western Resource Advocates opposed that idea.
Julianne Basinger, a spokeswoman for the group, wrote in an email that doing so could jeopardize low-cost renewable energy projects and potentially lead to higher costs for PNM consumers.
"It would be very unfortunate to lose these two solar projects that provide investment in a very poor area of the state and would provide PNM customers with some of the lowest priced energy in the nation," Basinger said. "The rebid Fischmann suggested would very much threaten these projects."
But Fischmann again questioned Wednesday whether the bidding process for the replacement power was fair and whether the commission should begin another bidding process.
"It seems to me if we're going to make a decision on these two resources … the time to address whether rebidding is needed and the extent of rebidding probably should be now unless you're planning to do the second decision fairly quickly," Fischmann said, referring to the second wave of replacement resource recommendations.
A hearing examiner for the PRC reiterated the commission's own staff members have recommended the two solar projects Fischmann questioned because they would result in the cheapest energy for consumers.
A recommendation on the second wave of energy that would replace the San Juan Station will come within the next couple of months.
Multiple commissioners also questioned Wednesday why other officials within the commission's utility division have not acted more quickly in jump-starting projects meant to expand broadband access in rural New Mexico.
“I think that the emergency is now," said Commissioner Valerie Espinoza. "A lot of tribes in my district have islanded off. They’ve shut down and they’re not allowing entrance except to families. They’re in desperate need of the fiber optic, and they have no money because they have no work."
On Wednesday, NPR reported a lack of internet access in the Navajo Nation is creating major problems for kids who need to access classroom materials via the internet after schools were shuttered during the COVID-19 crisis.
But Eugene Evans in the commission's utility division told commissioners that even after an application is approved, construction to expand broadband in Native American territory likely would not be completed for another year or more.
