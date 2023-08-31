The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it is awarding the New Mexico Department of Health more than $4.3 million to aid in community drug overdose prevention efforts.
The funds, part of a total $279 million distributed nationally through the agency's Overdose Data to Action initiative, or OD2A, comes as the New Mexico Human Services Department is set to receive $323,000 in federal aid to expand mental health care.
The CDC noted New Mexico's drug overdose death rate was 51.6 deaths per every 100,000 people in 2021 — the sixth-highest rate in the United States.
Among the goals of the OD2A program, according to the agency, are to expand access to harm reduction strategies, such as the anti-overdose drug naloxone and fentanyl test strips; remove barriers to addiction treatment and pain care; and collect community data for use in developing improved prevention services and delivery methods.
State health officials could not be reached for comment Thursday on the award.
According to a Wednesday news release from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., the mental health funds are come from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and stem from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, federal legislation passed in June 2022.
The legislation — passed months after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — addressed gun trafficking and provided funds for mental health and schools.
Most of the funds, about $275,000, will go toward developing a statewide behavioral health emergency preparedness and response plan.
About $32,000 will expand a program at the University of New Mexico that provides services to people newly experiencing psychotic episodes or symptoms, which is the first of its kind in the state, according to Human Services Department spokeswoman Marina Pina.
About $16,000 will also go toward the 988 Crisis Now system.