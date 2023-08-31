The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it is awarding the New Mexico Department of Health more than $4.3 million to aid in community drug overdose prevention efforts.

The funds, part of a total $279 million distributed nationally through the agency's Overdose Data to Action initiative, or OD2A, comes as the New Mexico Human Services Department is set to receive $323,000 in federal aid to expand mental health care.

The CDC noted New Mexico's drug overdose death rate was 51.6 deaths per every 100,000 people in 2021 — the sixth-highest rate in the United States.

