The state Public Education Department was awarded $2.4 million in federal funding this week to expand the number of licensed mental health providers in public schools, New Mexico’s congressional delegation announced in a news release.
The department will receive $2,387,208 to hire more than 400 mental health providers for schools over the course of five years.
The funding also will go toward addressing the lack of mental health options for school districts in rural areas and those that serve Native American students.
“The New Mexico Public Education Department will work closely with Native American and rural communities across New Mexico to employ these services in schools,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., who is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I will continue working to secure this essential funding so that all New Mexico students can get the resources they need for their mental health.”
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said the funding meets a crucial need to help support New Mexico students.
“This is wonderful news for New Mexico public schools and for the children who desperately need these services, particularly in this time of pandemic fears and isolation stress,” Stewart said.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., said hearing concerns from students about remote learning, not being able to participate in extracurricular activities or get close to loved ones because of the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of providing them with the necessary services to deal with those issues, especially in districts with a significant number of lower-income families.
“Many New Mexicans are in a constant battle that is not always visible, and our mental health care system needs more support to manage the drastic changes in our lives that increase stress and anxiety,” Haaland said.
Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said it was necessary to help rural and tribal communities by giving schools funding to help support behavioral and mental health needs.
“This is a challenge for many disadvantaged school districts, especially those in rural and Tribal communities, where stretched budgets prevent them from providing youth with the wraparound supports they need to learn and thrive,” Luján said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.