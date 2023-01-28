012323 jw finance committee 1.jpg

Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus waits to speak with lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday during high-level budget talks at the state Capitol.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

It's almost as if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Cabinet has sprung a leak.

Three Cabinet secretaries have said they were departing within the past week — the most recent being Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, whose retirement was announced Saturday in a news release from the Governor's Office. Steinhaus follows John Garcia and Dr. David Scrase, who last week said they were leaving the General Services and Human Services departments, respectively.

Steinhaus' last day was Friday. Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla will serve as interim head of the department until a permanent appointment is named.

Popular in the Community