All hospital acute care facilities in New Mexico will be prohibited from performing nonessential surgeries through Jan. 4 under an emergency order executed Thursday by the state Department of Health.
The order temporarily limiting surgeries, which will take effect Friday, is in response "to the ongoing public health crisis in New Mexico and resulting unsustainable strain on health care providers and hospitals" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said.
Nonessential surgeries are defined in the order as procedures that can be delayed for three months without "undue risk" to a patient's health.
"Nothing in the emergency order applies to the provision of emergency medical care or any medical actions necessary to provide for urgent or emergency medical needs; or to any surgery or procedure that would result in the worsening of a serious condition, if not performed," the department said. Examples include removing a cancerous tumor or a surgery intended to manage an infection.
The order outlines criteria to be considered in distinguishing between essential and nonessential procedures, including the threat to a patient's life or threat of "permanent dysfunction of an extremity," as well as prenatal or postnatal care.
Acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez also executed a separate order Thursday relating to crisis care standards. That order outlines the steps necessary for the credentialing and approval of health care providers responding to the COVID-19 health care crisis, the department said.
“New Mexico’s health care providers and delivery system will continue to provide the best possible care to all patients,” Jimenez said in a statement.
“New Mexico’s health care system, and everyone working within it, will continue to work toward the best possible outcome for our state. It’s so important for all of us to step up for those dedicated health care workers, to recognize the sacrifices they are making to protect our neighbors, to understand our own actions can and will make a difference. Take this crisis seriously and adopt COVID-safe behaviors in your own day-to-day life," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.