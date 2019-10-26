ALBUQUERQUE — Staff members from the Santa Fe New Mexican won 12 first-place awards at the New Mexico Press Association’s Better News Contest on Saturday night.

Newspapers’ work in a variety of categories, including news, feature writing and reporting, photography, design, special sections, advertising and online coverage are honored. This year, the Oklahoma Press Association judged news platforms throughout the state. The New Mexican competes in a category for newspapers with circulations of 11,000 or more.

Santa Fe New Mexican staffers winning first-place awards included Rick Artiaga, who won two top honors in advertising; Sandra Jaramillo and Charity Valdez in the shared/signature page in advertising, and the newspaper’s advertising department for top classified advertising section.

Other winners included magazines division editor Deborah Villa in the supplements/special sections division, reporter Steve Terrell for reviews and reporter Robert Nott for education writing for his story about a prekindergarten classroom.

The newspaper’s sports department won two awards, with staffers James Barron, Will Webber, Richard Olmstead and Eric Hedlund capturing the best sports coverage category, and Webber winning first place in sports writing.

In photography, Gabriela Campos won first place for best photo series, while Olivia Harlow won first place for best feature photo.

In news writing, Sami Edge won first place for her story on the shooting death of a New Mexico teen, with Terrell taking a second-place award.

In all, The New Mexican staffers won seven second-place awards. The New Mexican’s sister newspaper, The Taos News, took the General Excellence award for the division of weeklies with circulations of 5,000 or more. Both newspapers are owned by Robin Martin.

The New Mexican

Retail Advertising Color: First place: Rick Artiaga

Obituary Page: Second place: Elizabeth Carter, Dana Teton, Rick Artiaga

Classified Advertising Section: First place: Advertising team

House Advertisement: First place: Rick Artiaga

Shared/Signature Page: First place: Sandra Jaramillo, Charity Valdez. Second place: Sandra Jaramillo, Charity Valdez

Supplements/Special Sections: First place: Deborah Villa

Review: First place: Steve Terrell. Second place: Michael Abatemarco.

Obituary News: Second place: Daniel J. Chacón

Education Writing: First place: Robert Nott

General News Photo: Second place: Gabriela Campos

Photo Series: First place: Gabriela Campos

Sports columns: Second place: James Barron

Sports photo: Second place: Gabriela Campos

Feature photo: First place: Olivia Harlow

Online Photo Gallery: Second place: Gabriela Campos, Luis Sánchez Saturno, Olivia Harlow, Matt Dahlseid

Sports writing: First place: Will Webber. Second place: James Barron

News writing: First place: Sami Edge. Second place: Steve Terrell

Design and Typography: Second place: design team.

Best Sports Coverage: First place: James Barron, Will Webber, Richard Olmstead, Eric Hedlund

The Taos News

Best Rate Card or Marketing Kit: First place: Karin Eberhardt, Chris Wood, Chris Baker. Second place: Karin Eberhardt, Chris Wood, Chris Baker

Retail Advertising Color: First place: Karin Eberhardt. Second place: Karin Eberhardt, Sean Ratliff

Print Advertising Campaign: First place: Karin Eberhardt. Second place: Karin Eberhardt, Sean Ratliff

House Advertisement: First place: Karin Eberthardt. Second place: Karin Eberhardt.

Web Advertisement: First place: Karin Eberhardt, Sean Ratliff. Second place: Karin Eberhardt.

Supplements/Special Sections: First place: Taos News staff.

Best Website: Taos News staff.

Education Writing: First place: Jesse Moya

Environmental and Agricultural Writing: First place: Cody Hooks

General News Photo: First place: Morgan Timms; Second place: Morgan Timms.

Sports Photo: Second place: Morgan Timms

Feature Photo: First place: Morgan Timms. Second place: Morgan Timms

Online Photo Gallery: First place: Morgan Timms. Second place: Morgan Timms.

Feature Writing: First place: Cody Hooks, Morgan Timms, Karin Eberhardt. Second place: Rick Romancito.

Series or Continuing Coverage: First place: John Miller.

Investigative Reporting: First place: Cody Hooks.

General Excellence: Taos News staff.

