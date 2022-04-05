New Mexico State Police is investigating reports of shots fired by an Isleta Pueblo officer early Monday amid an incident in which a Los Lunas man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 25.
Jason Ramirez, 33, who was not struck by the officer's gunfire, was arrested by Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies on multiple charges, state police said, including aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting an officer.
The incident began in Los Lunas just after 12:30 a.m., when police in that city tried to stop a red Hyundai sedan that was reported stolen, according to a news release issued by state police. Officers began pursuing the vehicle with aid from the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.
The Hyundai, later suspected to be driven by Ramirez, merged onto northbound I-25. The Los Lunas and Valencia County agencies halted the pursuit and alerted the Isleta Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office about the stolen vehicle.
A short time later, an Isleta officer saw the red Hyundai and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled, nearly striking an Isleta officer, and began traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-25, state police said. The Hyundai then drove toward two Isleta officers who were parked on the shoulder of the highway, and one officer fired.
The vehicle exited the highway at Isleta Boulevard, where Bernalillo County deputies deployed tire deflation devices and then conducted a maneuver that stopped Ramirez.
He tried to run away but was apprehended, state police said. He was taken to a hospital "where he was treated for injuries not related to the incident."
There were three passengers in the vehicle. One of them, Daniel Sanchez, 37, of Los Lunas was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to the news release.
State police said no law enforcement officers were injured.
