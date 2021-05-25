New Mexico State Police announced Monday it was investigating the death of woman whose slain body was found Friday on San Miguel County Road B52, also known as Molino Road, near Pecos.
The agency said in a news release officers were notified about the woman's body at 11 a.m. Friday.
State police asks anyone with information about the death, which is being investigated as a homicide, to contact the agency at 505-841-9256.
This story will be updated with details.
